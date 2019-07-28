Share:

Five Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in North Waziristan and Balochistan have been laid to rest in their hometowns.

A huge number of locals and Army officers attended the funeral prayers. The parents of the martyred soldiers expressed proudness for the martyrs who gave away their lives for the motherland.

The funeral prayers of Captain Aqib was offered at Bhera and was laid to rest with military honor.

Soldier Babar Mirza was laid to rest in Pind Dadan Khan while sepoy Hafeezullah was buried in Mastung.

Muhammad Bachel’s funeral prayers was offered at Kandh Kot while Nadir Khan was laid to rest in Sawabi with military honor.

It is pertinent to mention that 10 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan and Balochistan.