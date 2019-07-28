Share:

KARACHI : President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai highly appreciated that the government has fulfilled its commitment in releasing the long stuck-up refunds claims to the exporters. He stated this while delivering welcome address on the occasion of the 7th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony held at President House Islamabad, said a statement issued by FPCCI here on Saturday. The Achievement Award Ceremony was graced by President Dr. Arif Alvi who awarded 40 gold medals to the different personalities who rendered outstanding services in their respective sectors. Achakzai assured that FPCCI will keep pace and extend all possible cooperation and assistance as a partner to the government in its endeavors to promote socio-economic sector. He called for the need that the government should look into the challenges being faced by the business community. He said that the economic prosperity of Pakistan lies in the stimulating business activities and added, we cannot come out of the present crisis until the business community is facilitated.