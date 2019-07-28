Share:

LAHORE - If Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump succeed in getting occupied Kashmir liberated their names will always be remembered in history and both the leaders will become most popular in the Muslim world, particularly in Pakistan, and on this basis they can also comfortably win their next elections, said PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He said Imran Khan should, through lobbying, force President Trump to reach some conclusion.

Talking to reporters here yesterday, he said his party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid welcomes approach to enable Kashmiris break Indian shackles through mediation. Responding to a question, he said: “Everybody talks about solution but nobody takes practical steps to resolve the issue”. In this regard, he said, UN resolution was referred to but it had no status. He said free status of Kashmir should be considered and this should be given importance.

The PML-Q chief also talked about Kashmir referring to his book ‘Sach To Yeh Hai’. “In my meeting with Colonel Muammar Gaddafi during visit to Libya, when I mentioned Kashmir issue, he got annoyed and told me that he, on this issue, had offered to become a mediator. He said he had written letters to both the governments. India responded but Pakistan had not even acknowledged receipt of the letter. So how should I respond to you? Hearing that, I was greatly disappointed,” said Shujaat quoting his book. He said Col Gaddafi further said that he would open up his treasury for this purpose because he wanted to see Kashmir an independent state.