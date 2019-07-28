Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has stated that the government is committed to recover the stolen wealth of the nation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had claimed to file a case in British courts against the British tabloid Daily Mail and Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar for publishing a story that tarnished his image.

However, he just lodged a complaint to the newspaper for publishing a story against him. He said Shahbaz Sharif should have gone to British courts as claimed by him.

He said the journalist who published the story in Daily Mail still stands by it. Shahzad Akbar said he will himself present the evidence against Shahbaz Sharif in London courts. Replying a question the special assistant said Prime Minister has taken serious notice of regarding Irfan Siddiqui who was presented in handcuffs in court. He said the inquiry is being conducted against the violators.