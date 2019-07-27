Share:

KARACHI-The provincial and the local government in the city have yet to take steps to tackle heavy rainfall expected in the city from Sunday.

Meetings headed by chief minister Sindh and Mayor Karachi devised strategy to tackle the expected rainfall in the city and the local government minister Saeed Ghani also visited different areas to review ground position. However, the nullahs were yet to be cleared of garbage while road infrastructure in many parts of the city remains dilapidated that could cause failure in proper drainage of water from city and incidents causing loss to human life. It may be noted here that Met department had issued a forecast of heavy rains from July 29 in Karachi and some other parts of the province.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ue-Rehman also expressed his concerns over ‘lethargic’ attitude of authorities concerned in taking measures to cope with expected heavy rain in the city. He said that all nullahs of the city were full of garbage, adding that rain water could be drained smoothly, if these nullahs are cleaned on time.

He was of the view that sewerage system of Karachi was not up to the mark but the officials of concerned departments and elected representatives were busy in photo session only. “The Chief Minister had ordered necessary arrangements ahead of monsoon season but his directives were not complied with as no measures were taken in most of the areas,” he added.

Taking a jibe at the Karachi-Electric, Hafiz Naeem said that innocent citizens had lost their lives during last spell of rain in the city due to negligence of the power utility. He asked the provincial ministry for energy to bound the KE to ensure that no wire or electric poll remain open.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MPA Khurram Sherzaman had also expressed his severe concerns over what he called lethargic attitude of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in cleaning drains ahead of monsoon.

Earlier in his statement, Sherzaman the sewerage system of the city had already been collapses as main holes were overflowing across the city.

”Due to incompetence of the local government department, Karachi had turned into a lake in the last monsoon season as there is no practice of preparation ahead of any environmental challenge,” he added.

The PTI leader asked the Local Government Minister to focus on the issues instead of doing politics on such matters.

Meanwhile, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri said that the measures to improve the drainage system in the city must be taken as there is rain water in almost every street of Karachi. He also criticised the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Local Government department for not taking steps for cleanliness.

Fakhri also criticised the Mayor Waseem Akhtar for the hub of garbage on the streets and all the dirtiness in the city.

He said that when even two drops of rain pours, the electricity goes off, insisting that Nepra should take notice of K-Electric’s poor performance.