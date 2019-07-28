Share:

Lahore - Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz has said a uniform system will be introduced in accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Rote learning will be replaced by creativity,” He said while presiding over the 3rd syndicate meeting of Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology in Rahim Yar Khan on Saturday. The meeting took decisions for sustainable development of the university while different ideas were shared for better education system. The minister said a positive change in performance of all the universities would be seen as all the VCs were appointed on merit. He said: “Now the VCs were fully independent to select what is good for their academic institution and unlike the previous governments there is no political interference.”