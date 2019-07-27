Share:

I am writing to you to express my deep concerns on this very ignored issue. Most of the times certain core social issues are ignored, education for women is one of them. Most of us don’t even know what education ‘actually’ means and why it is important? “Education means development and growth of one’s own self “. It is a very vital tool that is used in the contemporary world to succeed. It is important because it helps us to tackle challenges which occur in life.

We are actually OK with it, but when it comes to women’s education, we have a different attitude. Society has a large population of women and we cannot have such a large population as illiterate. It will be a huge loss. All the girls and women whether they are rich, poor, young, old, married, unmarried, widow or with any social status have a basic right to education. Education is not a privilege but a fundamental right. An African saying goes- “If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a family (nation)”. Woman’s education is extremely important when it comes to inflating her confidence and making her economically independent. The progress of a country depends on a universal upliftment of its citizens. I would like to draw the attention of all the readers on this important issue. Hope it makes a difference.

SYED BASIT RAZA,

Karachi.