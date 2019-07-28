Share:

ISLAMABAD - Irfan Siddiqui, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and latest victim of the tenancy law, was sent on 14 days judicial remand to Adyala Jail on Saturday, a day after his late-night arrest in Islamabad.

Irfanul Haq Siddiqui aka Irfan Siddiqui, who served as special assistant to prime minister on national affairs during the PML-N government, was arrested for violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and booked under Section 188 of the PPC for not informing the relevant police station about particulars of ‘his tenant’.

Under the law, deputy commissioner Islamabad had directed all property owners to inform local police stations about particulars of their tenants. The case of Siddiqui grabbed much media attention though it was not the first of its kind registered at a local police station, according to police officials.

A spokesman for police said there have been hundreds of such cases registered at the local police stations in the recent past but all went unnoticed as unfamiliar personalities were the accused. He said exact data of registration of such cases at local police stations was not available immediately. He told The Nation that police, as per routine, checked if the landlords had submitted particulars of their tenants to concerned police stations. He said a landlord could be booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code if he fails to inform the concerned police station about particulars of his tenant under the tenancy law while renting out his house.

Siddiqui was arrested during a late Friday night raid on his residence in the federal capital for not informing police while renting out his house, according to police.

The arrest of Siddiqui and his subsequent presentation before a court of law on Saturday morning invited ire from the opposition parties.

According to PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, his arrest was nothing but an act of political revenge.

Siddiqui’s family had also criticised the way he was taken into custody by the officials of Ramna Police Station.

The FIR registered at Ramna Police Station said that a tenant at house 168, street 53, sector G-10/3 Islamabad, Javed Iqbal told the police party that the house was owned by Irfanul Haq Siddiqui. However, according to police, he could not produce proof for submitting tenant’s particulars to relevant police station.

Earlier on Saturday, Siddiqui was presented in the court of a judicial magistrate handcuffed. The police submitted an application to seek his remand. After initially reserving judgment on the request, the Duty Magistrate/Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch sent Siddiqui to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand. The lawyers representing Siddiqui also submitted an application seeking bail for their client which will be heard in the court of assistant commissioner on Monday. The counsel for Siddiqui contended that house against which he was arrested was owned by his son Imran Siddiqui.