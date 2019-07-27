Share:

ISLAMABAD-Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objectives of eliminating VIP culture, Islamabad Traffic Police issued tickets to 431 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats during the ongoing year.

According to the ITP officials, as per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of ITP in 2006, its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 431VIPs on traffic rules’ violations during the ongoing year, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Saturday.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included parliamentarians, army and government officials, police officers, diplomats, media persons and judiciary.

“Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his or her life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” the SSP (Traffic) maintained.