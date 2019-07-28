Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmud has stressed the need for making collective efforts for improving healthcare service delivery. Speaking at a reception he hosted for newly appointed Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameer ud Din Medical College Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar on Saturday, Prof Khalid said that though PINS was an autonomous institution, it would continue to collaborate with Lahore General Hospital in the best interest of the ailing humanity. He said that the government has allowed separate bank accounts, sanctioned 48 new posts including Medical Superintendent, Director Finance and nursing superintendent for PINS. He assured full cooperation and support to Prof Zafar in achieving the goal of further enhancing the reputation of PGMI/AMC/LGH. Prof Zafar said that implementing health policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan was collective responsibility of the entire staff.