Rawalpindi-Businessmen of Kallar Syedan on Saturday gave a 2-day deadline to ASP Kahuta to change all officials of Police Post Chowkpindori for their failure in arresting gangs of robbers involved in looting traders in the area. The businessmen also threatened for holding a protest demo by blocking Kallar Syedan Road in case of non-acceptance of their demand.

In this regard, a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran Chowkpindori called on ASP Kahuta Sahood Khan and SHO Police Station Kallar Syedan Basharat Abbasi at Police Post Chowkpindori. The delegation of traders was led by Dr Jahangir. During the meeting, Dr Jahangir told the ASP that the gang of armed robbers had launched a looting spree in the area without any action on part of the police. As many as 20 traders and shopkeepers have been deprived of 3 motorcycles and 20 animals by the gang of robbers and car lifters, he said. He added that the police could not even trace a single robbery case. He told the ASP the in-charge and two ‘moharars’ of the police post often misbehaved with the victims. He asked the ASP to transfer all staffers of the police picket or else the traders would agitate on Monday by blocking Kallar Syedan Road.

ASP Kahuta Sahood Khan, while speaking on the occasion, said that the traders should forge unity among their ranks and hold elections for electing their representatives. The police would fully cooperate with the traders and provide them security besides arresting the robbers, he said. He pledged changing in-charge of the police picket and the two ‘moharars’.

Meanwhile, police carried out search operation in hotels at Murree to flush out suspects and outlaws from the tourists hub, said a police spokesman.

He added that the search operation was conducted under supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar. He said that police had begun the operation for providing the tourists with a completely peaceful environment in Murree.

He said that SP Saddar along with ASP Murree Faryal Fareed briefed the CPO Rawalpindi Faisal Rana on the police activities in Murree.

They told the CPO that implementation of the plan was underway for facilitating tourists in Murree. The purpose of immediately acting upon the plan was because of potential influx of tourists on Eid-ul-Azha and to eradicate the issues faced by tourists efficiently. He said that the police searched all hotels and accommodations in Murree where the tourists reside during their stay. Instructions have been issued to make 100 percent legal procedure for all steps from hotel parking to hotel entry and checkout. Owners of hotels and residences have been directed not to charge a single rupee rent extra than fixed official rate. Hotel owners have been told that if any type of firearms were found in hotel rooms, then besides the person keeping the firearms, the hotel owner and manager will also be booked in the case.

The CPO Faisal Rana while expressing satisfaction over arrangements made by SP Saddar said that we must provide such a peaceful environment for Murree tourists on Eid-ul-Azha that each tourist upon their return exemplifies Rawalpindi Police for their good job. He said that the responsibility of the Chief Traffic Officer increased manifold in Murree on Eid al-Azha.