KARACHI-An accountability court on Saturday decided to indict ex-city Nazim Syed Mustafa Kamal and others in the illegal allotment of government land on the next hearing on August 17.

The AC heard the illegal allotment of government land in Clifton neighborhood of Karachi wherein Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and former city Nazim appeared before the court on the consecutive second day.

The PSP chief during the course of the hearing, insisting the court to change the title of the case opined that there is no mentioning of allotment in the entire case which is giving impression that he carried out the allotment, on which, the court ordered to submit a plea for changing the title of the case and adjourned the hearing until August 17.

The copies of the reference filed by the anti-corruption body provided to all accused in the case on the court orders while the AC said that the accused will be indicted in the next hearing of the case. Talking to media after the hearing the PSP Chief said that the person who filed the reference is a blind he didn’t even read the case what the case is all about.

The news circulating on the media that Mustafa Kamal has been appearing before the court in the illegal allotment of the land case while he clarified that the allotment was carried out back in 1982 and he assumed the post of city Nazim in 2005. It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday had approved bail of the former mayor of the city Mustafa Kamal in the illegal allotment of land in Clifton neighborhood of the city.

Mustafa Kamal in his bail plea opined that all the allegations of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are baseless and fabricated adding that he is ready to cooperate with the anti-corruption body while he insisted that it is feared that the NAB can arrest him after filing of the reference so grant him bail. The court approving interim bail of Mustafa Kamal until August 5 has ordered Mustafa Kamal to pay a bond of Rs 500,000. Talking to media outside the court Mustafa Kamal declaring today as embarrassing for him as he didn’t have benami accounts and properties despite that he has been served the notice.