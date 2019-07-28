Share:

Lahore - A delegation of Kinnaird College students visited the Lahore Art Council on Saturday. The students took round of the council and got briefed about the activities being held at Alhamra to promote art and culture.

Talking to the visitors, Lahore Art Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan called upon the youth to join activities to promote art. He said the council offered all-out support to the youth to show their skills.

He said “Alhamra will take initiatives to present soft image of Pakistan. Alhamra is a source of promoting cultural values on national and international levels.” About the opportunities the council offering to the youth, the executive director told the students that they would be provided with a platform to show their skills. He also shared with the students the training courses being offered by the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, saying the academy offers training in twelve genres of arts to students of art and culture.