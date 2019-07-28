Share:

LONDON/NEW YORK : The London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) said on Friday it was in discussions to acquire financial data analytics provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd for $27 billion (£21.81 billion), including debt. The deal would come less than a year after buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) acquired a majority stake in Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), valuing the company at the time at $20 billion including debt. LSE said it would pay for the deal with newly issued LSE shares as currency, turning Refinitiv’s existing investors into LSE shareholders who would own about 37% of the combined company and hold less than 30% of the voting rights. Thomson Reuters, a professional information company that is the parent of Reuters News, currently holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv. It confirmed the negotiations in a statement and said it will own a 15% stake in LSE if the deal is completed.