Share:

LAHORE : British businessmen should avail lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan, said Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal during his visit to UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. President of UKPCCI Amjad Khan, Senior Vice President Syed Asad Hussain, Vice Presidents Asim Yousaf, Amir Khuwaja and Joint Secretary Sardar Shafquat Khan also spoke on the occasion. Amjad Khan urged the businessmen of the two sides to focus on exchange of trade delegations for the sake of joint venture. He said that UK being the fastest growing economy has a huge potential for Pakistani businessmen to have joint ventures with their counterparts. He said that the process of globalization was bringing the people closer and there was a need to learn from the experiences of each other. Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there was need of well-directed, sector-specific moves to achieve the desired results. He urged expatriates to play their due role in transfer of technology to Pakistan. He said that exchange of business delegations and holding of single country exhibitions could boost up the bilateral trade. These marketing tools needed to be studied by the Chambers and the diplomatic missions of the two countries, he said, adding, UK-Pakistan entrepreneurs could sit together and chalk out a comprehensive business strategy for their mutual benefits. Keeping in view the current low level of trade between UK and Pakistan, he said, there was a need for more focused efforts for expanding economic cooperation.