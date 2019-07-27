Share:

LAHORE-Superstar Mahira Khan has come under some serious criticism and that to by the veteran actor Firdous Jamal who questioned Mahira’s acting skills and age-shamed her by calling the actress “overaged” in an interview with a private TV channel.

Firdous Jamal in a TV interview on a local media channel was quite blunt when passing comments on Mahira who’s recently had no hit movies in the recent years. ‘Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model, is not a good actress and not a heroine,’ Firdous Jamal said on TV show.

The yesteryear actor even went as far as to label the actor as old. He further added that “Mahira is overaged and in her age actresses usually don’t play roles of a heroine rather they do character roles of a mother.”

Adding to the argument, Qureshi said that none of Mahira’s films have done well at the box office. However, he immediately changed his stance after a user called him out on Twitter.

Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past including ‘KhudaAurMuhabbat’, ‘Nargis’ and ‘Waris’.

On the work front, the 34-year-old ‘Bin Roye’ starlet’s upcoming film ‘Superstar’ will release this Eid-ul-Azha.