Share:

ISLAMABAD : Naqash Hamdani won silver medal for Pakistan in the -53kg weight category in the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 as she lost in the final played in Amman on late Friday night. While Haroon Khan and Jibran won bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals to their respective opponents, Talking to The Nation on Friday, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja said Jibran lost in the semi-final against Lebanon player and won bronze medal while Haroon Khan lost semi-final against Iranian player, who is number one in world and Haroon was no match to his opponent. In the Under-17 category which started on Saturday, Pakistan’s Taimoor Saeed knocked out Indian Bhardwaj Akash in 78kg plus weight and moved into the semi-finals, while Danish has also won his quarterfinal in the -78kg weight category and will play in the semi-finals, by reaching semis.