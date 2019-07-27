Share:

KARACHI-The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Sindh government has inaugurated its 11th “Chest Pain Unit” in Tando Bago (District Badin) to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) and Zainulabedin (Advisor to IT Minister, Sindh) formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Saturday.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said: “Sindh government is using its containers for saving lives and serving ailing humanity, which is evident from the Chest Pain Units (CPUs) of NICVD. These hospitals in containers saved thousands lives during last two years in different locations in Karachi and Ghotki” said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 11th CPU of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Tando Bago.

Congratulating NICVD administration and Prof Nadeem Qamar for saving thousands of lives in entire Sindh by establishing Chest Pain Units and Satellite Centers at different cities of Sindh, she said within next two months, more CPUs would be installed at different locations.

On the occasion, Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar termed this Chest Pain Unit as a gift to the people of Tando Bago and its peripheries, having chest pain or heart attack could be provided immediate help to save their lives.

“Shortly, the number of Chest Pain Units serving the people of Karachi and other cities would reach 17 and they would be providing heart attack management facilities to the people closer to their homes. After stabilising their condition, those patients would be transported to main NICVD where they would be provided further specialised treatment”, he added.

“Within last two years, these containers saved more than 6,270 lives who were having heart attacks but managed to reach these containers where they were given immediate first aid and then they were dispatched to main NICVD where they were given specialized treatment. This shows that Sindh is far ahead in other provinces and the centre in serving the masses.

“I would urge media to disseminate information about these CPUs as during last two years, cardiologists and technicians at these containers placed at nine different locations in Karachi and one in Ghotki, saved thousands lives who were having heart attacks but could not reach at any tertiary-care hospital on time due to traffic congestion”, he added.

Thanking Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho for providing ample resources to the NICVD for serving people of Sindh and entire Pakistan free of charge, he added that at the same time, NICVD and its satellite centre provided health facilities to thousands of patients from entire Pakistan.