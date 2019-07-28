Share:

ISLAMABAD - The main parliamentary opposition parties’ leaders are set to demand production orders of all the arrested members of the different political parties for upcoming National Assembly session, starting from Monday (July 29). The members of opposition parties will not request for every individual lawmakers currently languishing in the jail in different cases but ask for all the members without mentioning names, background discussions with the opposition parties members revealed. The two senior members from PML-N Rana Sana Ullah and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to the media reports, have asked their party members to not request for their production orders from Speaker National Assembly. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in last two sessions of the National Assembly, had faced criticism of opposition for not issuing production orders of two members from North Waziristan. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in recent media talk, had made it clear that rules and regulations will be followed while issuing production orders. The main opposition parties (PML-N and PPP-P) in last sessions had been requesting National Assembly Speaker for issuance of production orders for their party members in jail. PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar currently in different jails. The upcoming session of national assembly will continue till 9th August, as the government has to complete mandatory days for parliamentary year. The government side, sources said, will initiate and wind up debate of presidential address, which is pending for last eight months.