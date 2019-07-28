Share:

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that opposition is all free to hold protests and rallies and no hindrance will be created in opposition's protests.

The governor was speaking at a "Paralysis, fatal disease and its treatment" Seminar on Sunday and later talked to media at same venue.

"Health card program by Federal and Punjab Govt is being developed for the public so they can be provided with basic health facilities," he said

The governor added that under the leadership of Imran Khan the government is striving to find sustainable solutions for prevailing crises.