PESHAWAR : Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Police advanced to next round after registering victories against their respective rivals in the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup Saturday. Col. Syed Rasool, member of the Executive Committee, Pakistan Football Federation, was the chief guest on this occasion. PAF and NBP played well but did not take any lead due to poor finishing. PAF in the very outset of the match got two easy scoring attempts but skipper Mansoor missed the target narrowly. In the 12th minute, PAF again raided on NBP defence and nearing to score when veteran forward Mujahid got a free ball from the center line and quickly zoomed in toward the rival goal-post. When reaching in front of the goal-post he kicked into the goal-post but NBP vigilant goal-keeper Shakir rescued his team with a spectacular safe. It was in the 47th minute when Sohail Junior received a fine ball from skipper Mansoor in front of the goal and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make it 1-0. After taking lead, PAF put in more pressure but NBP defence line with man-to-man marking did not allow them to further score. In the 84th minute PAF scored another goal through Faisal Khan on a field attempt and after five minute PAF scored another goal through Mansoor Khan on the field attempt to make the tally 3-0. In the second match Pakistan Police recorded a comfortable 5-0 victory against Asia Ghee Mills. Jamil opened the account in the 31st minute through field attempt. It was in the second session when Police dominated the proceedings and scored four more goals. Hanif, Yousaf and Nabi struck for Police.