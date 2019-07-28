Share:

The Canadian government on Saturday announced to expand its Students Direct Stream (SDS) Programme to the international students from Pakistan which will allow the students to get visa within 20 days.

According to a press release, Last year, the Canadian government had initiated the programme for the students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam. Now, Pakistan has been included in the list of countries, under the SDS programme by the Canadian Immigration Department.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar lauded the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the programme, as it would facilitate the students desiring to study in Canada.