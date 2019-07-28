Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad will perform a draw under the federal government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) to construct houses in Kuchlak, a town

near Quetta in the province of Balochistan.

According to details, PC-1 for the new housing scheme has been prepared in a bid to help the country’s long-neglected stratum move from katchi abadis or rental houses or apartments into swiftly constructed flats and high-rises.

Sources familiar with the matter told the media that the plan in Kuchlak includes constructing 600 flats and 750 houses.

Importantly, the plan to build comparatively cheaper houses in Quetta’s Wahdat Colony has been abandoned, instead another feasible project would be initiated in Darakhshan area near Sibi road.

The PHA officials have asserted that the construction work would begin as soon as possible. However, applicants, who had submitted forms for the registration of the housing scheme, are still unclear about the total cost of the housing and the payment method.

On April 21, the premier laid the foundation stone for building the houses in Kuchlak, under which 7, 684 people, including government employees and workers belonging to different spheres submitted forms.

On the other hand, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project entitled “A home for every Pakistani at low price; in easy installments” across the country.

Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of first come first serve basis.

The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and tracking numbers are entered correctly.