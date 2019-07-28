Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old woman was allegedly tortured to death by police during a raid at her house in Shahdara on Saturday. The body was moved to a morgue for autopsy.

The victim identified as Bashiran Bibi was running a shop adjacent to her house in Begum Kot. According to her family, a police team raided the house of Bashiran Bibi to arrest her son on theft charges.

The family said: “The man wanted to the police was not present when the raid was conducted. As the woman stopped the raiding team from entering her home forcibly, the lawmen started torturing her. She fell down and died on the spot. The policemen fled from the scene.”

The death sparked a demo by the family and friends of the victim on GT Road. The protesters placed the body on the main road near Begum Kot Chowk and raised the demand for justice.

The local police reached the site and forced the protesters to clear the road but the angry mob continued the protests. Later, more police contingents including officers concerned also reached there. The officers managed to disperse the protesters after holding negotiations with them. Further investigation was underway.