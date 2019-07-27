Share:

Police pick up suspect from Bhara Kahu in girl’s rape case

ISLAMABAD (INP): A young man was picked up by police from Bhara Kahu area in connection with rape and murder attempt case of a four-year-old girl after the victim identified him.

“A female assistant commissioner recorded the statement of the girl about a week ago at a private ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where she was getting medical treatment,” officials privy to the investigation said.

The girl stated that she was playing outside her house along with her brother in rain, the officials said, adding that she returned home after her brother left to buy bread for neighbours. Quoting the girl, the officials said that she went to terrace of her house to enjoy the weather when her neighbour frightened her, saying there were demons on the terrace. Shortly afterwards, she came down and again went outside her house where the neighbour was present, the officials quoted her, adding that later he took her to the nearby bushes where the rape and murder attempt incident took place.

The victim identified the man from photos arranged by investigators. They said that in view of the victim’s statement, the police arranged photos of five people residing in the house adjacent to the girl’s. They said that the photos were shown to the girl, but she did not accuse anyone of them.

Later, the girl’s father informed the police that 7 male members were residing in the house, including a man and his five sons, the officials stated, adding that he also asked the police to bring the photo of the remaining son of the neighbours. “It took two to three days to arrange the photo of the remaining son and when it was shown to the girl, she identified him as the culprit,” they stated. After identification, the investigators picked up the suspect, they said.

Robotics contest held at NUST

RAWALPINDI (APP): National University of Science and Technology, STEM Career Programme-HEC organised 17th Annual National Engineering Robotics Contest (NERC)’ 2019 at the NUST College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Rawalpindi which continued for four days. As many as 182 teams from different universities, colleges and institutes from all over the country participated in four days long competition. The event had seven categories.

On the occasion, the chief guest, Dr Amjad Saqib while complimenting the efforts taken up vigorously by NUST College of E&ME termed the National Engineering Robotics Contest a platform to engineering students of Pakistan with an opportunity to get the complete engineering experience.

Earlier, Brig Tariq Javed, commandant NUST College of E&ME, in his address welcomed everyone to the National Engineering Robotics Contest 2019. He appreciated how the number of participants had grown over the years and standard of the competition had risen.

He said, “We believe that healthy competitions like the NERC are beacons of a progressive attitude. In a knowledge-based economy, towards which the world is heading, creativity and innovation have become essential weapons in the intellectual armory of students”.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest gave away the prizes to the winning and runner-up teams of “National Engineering Robotic Contest 2019” (NERC) in different categories.