The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project titled, ''A home for every Pakistani at low price; in easy instalments.''

Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interested people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.

NADRA has provided an online application submission facility on Friday for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at all NADRA franchises.

NADRA Deputy Director Muhammad Bilal told APP that citizens can now submit their applications for the PM's housing scheme at all e-franchises in Sargodha.

He further stated that people could also submit their online applications through website https://nphp.nadra. govt.pk.