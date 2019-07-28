Share:

SIALKOT - River Chenab remained in low flood at Head Marala near Sialkot here while the district administration has been alert to cope with any unusual situation.

According to the officials of Irrigation Department, the flow of flood water was recorded at 95,585 cusec in River Chenab on Saturday while water flow in River Tavi was 7,712 cusec and 2,298 cusec in River Jammu at Head Marala.

The officials said that 16,000 cusec water is being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal and 9,700 cusec in Upper Chenab Canal here. Both the canals originated from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider informed that flow of water in all nullahs including Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter is normal in and around the Sialkot city. The DC added that the district administration is red alert round the clock and monitoring flood situation in all the rivers and nullahs.

On the other hand, the district administration has established as many as 22 flood relief camps in different areas for providing relief locals, feared to be affected by flood.

Sharing details about the flood relief camps, DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that nine flood relief camps have been established in Sialkot tehsil, five in Pasrur and four each in both Daska and Sambrial tehsils.

He said that all the departments concerned have already been put on alert and they are monitoring the flood situation in all rivers - Chenab, Tavi and Jammu and nullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter.

He said that the situation is normal across the district currently and people need not to panic about any looming flood threat.