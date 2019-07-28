Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated Hepatitis Outreach Programme at Jinnah Hospital on Saturday. Flanked by MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and other medics, the governor also took round of various departments of Jinnah Hospital. His spouse also accompanied the governor.

Later taking to the media, Sarwar took swipe at the opposition for airing rumours about toppling the government,

Ousting the government of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf is just a dream of the opposition that would never be materialised.

“Sadiq Sanjrani would be re-elected chairman of the Senate,” he hoped, adding that public would decide the fate of government after five years of public services being delivered by the the government. We will go home if we fail to form government,” he said, adding that the members of the Senate were free to choose their representatives in the parliament. He said the accountability was being done by institutions of Pakistan.