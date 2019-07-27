Share:

Karachi - Traffic Constable Rashid Ali on Saturday rewarded for performing his duties well after a video appeared on social media in which he refused a government vehicle to violate one-way. The video on social media showed that a government vehicle tried to violate one-way on Sarwar Shaheed Road in Saddar area when the constable came in way of the vehicle and asked the driver to reverse. He was confronted by a security personal who came out of the vehicle and tried to persuade the traffic official, who did not deter and continued asking the driver to reverse his vehicle. The argument forced the government vehicle to retreat. The traffic police on Saturday applauded the official for his courage to implement the traffic rules and Constable Rashid Ali, who was deputed at Abdullah Haroon Traffic Section, was awarded with Rs 5000 and complementary certificate by DIGP Traffic Karachi Javed Mehar. The release from the traffic department said that the constable performed his duty professionally on 26 July when he halted a vehicle from violating one way at Sarwar Shaheed Road.