LAHORE - The Punjab Transport Department, Lahore Transport Company and Turkish Company Albayrak have joined hands for tree plantation campaign as part of Green and Clean Pakistan programme. Punjab Transport Secretary Asad Rehman Gillani, LTC CEO Mariam Khawar, Director Finance of Turkish Company Albayrak Yemen Yemenoglu, Afforestation Secretary Attiya Noon started the campaign by planting a saplings at Hamdard Bus Depot in Green Town on Saturday. Asad said the transport department was making necessary arrangements on a priority basis for planting trees. He laid stress on the significance of tree plantation in monsoon owing to availability of water in abundance in the season. Moreover, he said it was helpful to protect environment. “All stakeholders should play its part for the cause,” he said seeking help of civil society and academicians.” CEO LTC Mariam Khawar also shed light on the tree plantation campaign for a healthy environment.