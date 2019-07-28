Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Two persons died in different incidents here, according to police. A passenger mysteriously died in train at Gojra here the other night.

Railway police said that they found a 70 years old man dead in a compartment travelling by Rawalpindi-Karachi bound express train. The body was handed over to Gojra city police who was later identified as Azam of Kharian (Gujrat). His family had been informed about his death.

Meanwhile a boy drowned in Jhang Branch Canal at Gojra on Saturday. Police said 16 years old Shah Nawaz of Chak 354/JB Qadir Abad was bathing in the canal near Dhamman Canal Rest House on Gojra-Jhang Road when he trapped in deep water and drowned.

INJURED

A family travelling in a van met an accident here on Saturday. As a result, at least 12 persons were injured seriously. The family was on its way to Shorkot to attend a death anniversary of a relative. The van just reached near Chak 316/GB when it collided with a truck due to speeding. All the injured were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.