SHIKARPUR - A Jatoi tribesman was gunned down in katcha area of Khanpur in the limits of Napar Kot police limits on Saturday. According to reports, a youngster identified as Shahmoor, 25, was shot dead while his accomplices named Kalo, Muhammad, Abdul Wahab & Moula Bakhsh sustained profound injuries when a few unidentified armed assailants believed to be Jatoi tribesmen opened indiscriminate fire on them and managed to run away. The heirs of deceased youth moved the body to Napar-kot village from where the body was shifted to Taluka Headquarter Hospital Khanpur for autopsy and handed over to his heirs. The motive behind the incident was said to be an old hostility between two groups of Jatoi tribesmen.

Separately, in Garhi Yasin, a married woman identified as Sajida was gunned down at her house at village Abdul Rehman Shar next to Garhi Yasin when a few unknown armed attackers believed to be Shar community opened fire on her house, resultantly, she got grave wounds and succumbed to her injuries.

Area police shifted the body to THQ Garhi Yasin and handed it over to her relatives.

Neither case has been registered nor police have succeeded in arresting killers till filling of this news story.