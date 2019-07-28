Share:

LAHORE - In what may be regarded as a major decision by the PTI government, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Saturday that the province would adopt Urdu as medium of instruction at primary schools from 2020.

The Punjab CM took to Twitter and stated instead of comprehension time of teachers and students is wasted in translation from Urdu to English and vice versa. As a result, the students fail to learn anything new, he added.

CM Buzdar revealed that a survey – with the help of teachers, parents and students – was conducted in 22 districts of Punjab, and over 85 percent opinion in every category favoured Urdu instead of English as a medium of instruction.

In a separate statement, the CM said the opposition parties have no capacity to hold protest and remove the Senate chairman. “The opposition is impatient to come to the power. The rejected elements should remember that people of Pakistan have voted for positive politics. The call for a black day was rejected by the people.”

CM cites survey claiming 85pc want medium change

He said the people of Pakistan do not want the politics of unrest in Pakistan. The nation has complete faith in the government of PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opponents have no agenda to move the country forward. New Pakistan will progress under new vision and new ideology.

Notice over murder of wo transgender

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of two transgender in the limits of Harrapa Police Station in Sahiwal and sought a report from Sahiwal Regional Police Officer (RPO).

The CM ordered for an investigation into the incident and immediate arrest of the accused. He said the families of the victims would be provided justice. Effective measures have been taken to protect transgender community, he assured.

CONDOLENCE

The CM expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the widow of former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan. In his condolence message to the bereaved family he expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed that Allah Almighty rest departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with strength.