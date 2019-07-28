Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that the whole international community including the United States has unanimously accepted Pakistan's narrative of a peaceful solution to Afghan conflict.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said United States has acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in Afghan peace process as Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully presented Islamabad's narrative in a very appropriate manner.

Foreign Minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs of terrorist attack on Balochistan and North Waziristan and has said that the development process in tribal districts has started and a large amount of money has been set aside in the current budget for development in these areas. The Foreign Minister also announced three development projects for Multan.