Lahore - A 30-year-old woman was found dead at her house in the Millat Park police precincts on Saturday.

The deceased was identified by police as Isra Bibi, a resident of Ranjha Road. Rescue workers said a suicide note was found next to her body that was handed over to the police.

A police investigator said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as they got in the house. The body was sent to a morgue for autopsy and investigation was underway.