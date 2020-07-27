Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two persons drowned in Soan Nullah at Bhimber Tarar on Monday while swimming.

Two others also were rescued by the rescuers and moved to hospital for medical treatment. According to details, four friends namely Sheraz Liaquat, Hafiz Abdul Samad, Muhammad Ibrahim and Zubair Amin went for swimming in Soan Nullah near Bhimber Tarar.

While swimming, the four went into deep water and drowned. However, the locals present there made hue and cry besides alerting rescuers. Rescue divers rushed to the scene and conducted the search operation. The divers fished out the dead bodies of Sheraz Liaquat and Hafiz Abdul Samad. While two others Muhammad Ibrahim and Zubair Amin were saved by the rescuers. The dead bodies were moved to hospital for post-mortem. A rescuer told media men that all the victims were residents of Rawalpindi and students at Rawalpindi Medical University.

Local police also visited the site and mentioned occurrence of incident in daily crime register.