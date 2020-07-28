Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Monday said the federal capital management was carrying out tree plantation drive in line with the vi­sion of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green.

Speaking on floor of the National As­sembly during question hour, he said as many as 250,000 saplings were planted in the capital during monsoon drive every year. “Currently, a cam­paign is also in progress under which 250,000 saplings will be planted,” he said Answering another question, he said around 200 different species of trees were removed from during du­alization of Atta Turk Avenue (West) from Khayaban-e-Suharwardy to Jin­nah Avenue, Islamabad in the last five years. “Against these trees, almost 2500 new large size plants have been planted at the said avenue.”