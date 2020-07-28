Share:

Five officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), including a sub-inspector, were martyred while four others were injured after an exchange of fire during a police raid to apprehend wanted criminals in Chilas, the district headquarter for Diamer, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place a few kilometres from Chilas, at Ronai village, during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The martyred personnel – comprising one officer and four sepoys – include Junaid, Shakeel, Sohrab, Ishtiaq and Ghulam Murtaza. The injured and the dead bodies are shifted to hospital.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said the raid was carried out after police officials were tipped on the whereabouts of the suspects.

GB caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal has sought a report on the incident from IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman and directed that the accused be arrested immediately.