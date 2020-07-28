Share:

LONDON - This year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the European Tour announced on Monday. The event due to be held from October 1-4 across the Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, and would have been celebrating its 20th anniversary. “The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing,” a spokesperson for the tournament committee said. The tournament is now set to be played from Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in 2021. The European Tour returned to action this month with back-to-back events in Austria, while the British Masters last week was the first of six tournaments as part of the ‘UK Swing’. All tournaments are played without spectators amid strict protocols to combat the threat of the novel coronavirus.