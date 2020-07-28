Share:

Speaker Asad Qaiser has made it clear that amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws are not meant to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.

Speaking to media in Mardan, he said that that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was given mandate for accountability of the corrupts and it will never backtrack from it. He added that government not in favour to increase tenure of the NAB chairman.

Replying to a question he added that talks with the opposition are not underway on corruption only, but FATF and 15 others bills.