Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Monday said that work on University of Swat Women’s Campus would be initiated soon in Barikot. The campus would be established on 200 kanal of land, with a cost of Rs.890 million.

Talking to Registrar University of Swat, Mehboob Rahman, who called on him, Dr. Amjad Ali said the establishment of Women’s Campus would promote female education in the area and enhance their education ratio in district Swat, specifically in PK-6 Constituency. He said the women campus would result in development of the area by creating new jobs opportunities.

Dr. Amjad Ali said besides women campus, the University of Technology Campus would also be constructed on 50 kanals of land in Barikot. The minister said the women’s campus would be established in collaboration with the federal government, for which funds were already secured.