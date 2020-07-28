Share:

islamabad - Zee5 Global announces the launch of the first Zindagi original, CHURAILS streaming from 11th August onwards on the digital platform.

Directed by critically acclaimed film maker, Asim Abbasi, Churails brings together a talented cast led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative. She who takes ownership of her life and is unapologetic of her being.

She who breaks the glass ceiling and every prejudice that society has created against women. She who is strong, she who is fierce, she stands for what she believes in… she is a ‘CHURAIL’. The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. Churails narrates the story of four self-proclaimed Churails who come together to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands amongst the city’s elite. As their operations expand, they come to be saviors of abused, harassed and mistreated women.

The gripping and fast-paced storyline covers myriad issues such as child abuse, sexism, domination of class and race. Director Asim Abbasi says, “Zindagi’s commitment to truly original content that has a voice and can transcend borders, has provided me with the perfect platform to create a show like Churails.

A story about strong women, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood, I believe Churails is a timely show with pertinent themes that will resonate with audiences globally.”