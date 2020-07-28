Share:

ISLAMABAD - To help the slums 20 kilometers away from here overcoming COVID-19 epidemic, Yang Xiaolong, a Chinese motorcyclist led a group of Chinese travellers to donate supplies to sulms in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, Yang Xiaolong is a Chinese globetrotter and a planner of the China-Pakistan friendship travel. He has organized motorcycle teams many times to ride along the KKH from China to Pakistan.

“We do round trip five or six times every year, and some locals knew us and became very good friends with us,” Yang Xiaolong said.

The citizens in slums keep a difficult living standard, severe sanitation conditions, the awareness of prevention and control is weak. Thus, the situation of residents is grim.

During the period of COVID-19 outbreak, Yang Xiaolong raised funds, rushed to contact friends and manufacturers, paid attention to the slums of Pakistan, went through formalities, made overall coordination, and donated relief tents, daily necessities, epidemic prevention supplies and other materials within his capacity, including 3,000 bags of bread and 10,000 pieces of masks.

Yang Xiaolong recalled: “Every time we went to a slum, we brought them some bread, flour and rice, and gave kids sweets and snacks. In addition, we also brought the national flags of China and Pakistan.”