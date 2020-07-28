Share:

Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla held a meeting with Yao Jing, Ambassador of China on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman Senate said that Pakistan has always believed in one China policy and Pakistan supports China in its position regarding Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Deputy Chairman said that China and Pakistan have mutual support and acceptance of each other’s territorial positions and China’s support to the Kashmir cause is a valued commitment.

Both sides discussed the local, regional as well as global position including India’s continuing atrocities in Kashmir, China’s businesses being stopped in India and US among other issues.

Deputy Chairman Senate called for making Parliamentary Friendship groups active and functional once travel restrictions are eased and both sides can meet.

The Ambassador appreciated the business being conducted in Senate House proceedings with healthy debates and quality bills being carried out.