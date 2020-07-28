Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) has announced that citizen could get waste bags from the company to dispose-off offal on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. According to a press release issued by the company office, citizens could get waste bags free of cost on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. “People who want to dispose-off offal, they can get waste bags from the company,” it said. The people could contact at Helpline-1139 and WhatsApp number 0341-0923089 to get waste bags. The teams of BWMC would provide them with waste bags at their doorstep,” the press release concluded.