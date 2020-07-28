Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood khan on Monday said that like other sectors, the tourism sector had also been badly affected due to Corona pandemic and the government was well aware of the difficulties faced by the people related to tourism industry due to the lockdown measures. He said all measures being taken by the government to check corona were meant to protect lives of the common men.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister Asad Umar after attending the meeting of National Command and Operation Center here, Mahmood khan said that due to the timely and effective measures of the government Corona cases were significantly decreasing and the situation was getting better day by day. But it had not been decided yet to open the tourism sector, he said and added the matter would be discussed in the next meeting of National Coordination Council and final decision would be taken in consultation with the federal and other provincial governments after Eid.

The Chief Minister said that significant decrease in Corona cases had been reported, however, there was a possibility of mass scale outbreak of the pandemic during the Eid.

He made an appeal to the general public to strictly follow the preventive measures during Eid days, celebrate the festival in a simple manner and to avoid visiting tourist spots during Eid holidays so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic could be averted. He urged the people to remember all frontline workers and others who lost their lives due to Corona pandemic and to take care of the vulnerable and deserving segment of the society on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The Chief Minister said that he himself had decided to celebrate Eid in a simple manner and had also directed his cabinet members to do the same, and as such the general masses should also celebrate Eid festival in a simple manner and ensure implementation of SOPs so that possible outbreak of coronavirus could be avoided.

Addressing the press conference, Federal Minister Asad Umar lauded the initiatives taken by the provincial government to contain coronavirus.

He said as compared to the other provinces, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge challenges in this regard but under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government had done a tremendous job which was highly admirable.

Asad Umar said due to effective work strategy of the government, the situation was getting better and as compared to whole region, situation in Pakistan was very encouraging.

He urged the general public to follow the precautionary measures and SOPs during Eid so that possible outbreak of coronavirus could be avoided.