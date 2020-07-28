Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial and representatives of the divisional and district administrations, on the directions of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, inquired after the health of Chinese Engineers at Civil Hospital.

The coronavirus tests of the Chinese engineers became positive and they were admitted to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City Chaudhry Uzman presented a bouquet and fruits to the Chinese Engineers.

The AC also directed the hospital administration for their best treatment.