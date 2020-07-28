Share:

HYDERABAD - The District Health Officer Monday visited government hospitals of Kohisar, Pareetabad and Urban Health Centre Hali Road to take a view of arrangements for providing health facilities to public.

During his visit, the DHO checked the record of medical facilities and the muster roll of doctors and para medical staff and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with commitment.

Talking to the doctors, Dr. Jaffar Khan said Sindh government had vowed to provide treatment facilities to common men at their doorstep therefore no negligence would be tolerated in this connection. He said COVID-19 tests were being carried out under his supervision so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further in the district.