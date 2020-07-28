Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza on Tuesday has urged the people to strictly adhere all standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha for effective prevention from coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing the media in Islamabad, the special assistant said although spread of virus in the country has declined significantly by eighty percent, however, we need to continue observing precautionary measures to reduce spread of pandemic.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that resurgence of virus has been witnessed in many countries and we will have to be more cautious. He said people should wear masks and observe social distancing during Eid days.

The statement came after Pakistan reported lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in over 12 weeks with only 936 cases as the number of positive cases surged to 275,225. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,865.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 23 coronavirus patients lost their lives in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,909,846 coronavirus tests and 19,610 in last 24 hours. 242,436 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,217 patients are in critical condition.