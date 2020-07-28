Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear a case pertaining to the dual citizenship of Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on August 4.

The election commission had previously summoned the federal minister on July 16 for allegedly concealing his dual nationality while filing nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

The commission in its orders today said if the parties to the case did not show up then a decision would be given on the information provided.

“The parties should either show up in person or send their counsel on August 4,” the ECP said.

The petitioners, Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel and others had filed a disqualification petition against Vawda for concealing his dual citizenship.

Vawda had won the 2018 general election from the Karachi's NA-249 constituency.

According to reports, Vawda may have committed perjury by falsely declaring in an oath to the ECP that he did not hold any foreign nationality.

It was reported that Vawda had a US passport at the time he filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018. The minister remained an American national even at the time the scrutiny of his nomination papers were completed.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in a past judgment has categorically ruled that candidates who hold dual nationality are supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.